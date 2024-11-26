Market snaps 2-day gains; Nifty ends below 24,200

The domestic equity indices ended a volatile session with minor losses on Tuesday, snapping a two-day gaining streak. The Nifty settled below the 24,200 level. IT, FMCG, media shares advanced while auto, pharma and oil & gas shares declined.

As per provisional closing, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 105.79 points or 0.13% to 80,004.06. The Nifty 50 index lost 27.40 points or 0.11% to 24,194.50.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.62%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,288 shares rose and 1,634 shares fell. A total of 109 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Enviro Infra Engineers received bids for 1,95,05,08,162 shares as against 3,07,93,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on 26 November 2024. The issue was subscribed 63.34 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 22 November 2024 and it will close on 26 November 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 140 and Rs 148 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 101 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index added 1.07% to 44,085.95. The index advanced 6.43% in the five consecutive trading sessions.

Infosys (up 1.66%), LTIMindtree (up 1.64%), Wipro (up 1.16%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.85%), Persistent Systems (up 0.84%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.67%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.47%), HCL Technologies (up 0.4%), Mphasis (up 0.39%) and Coforge (up 0.02%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hindustan Unilever rose 0.27%. The companys board approved the demerger of its ice-cream business into an independent listed entity and incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary for the proposal. The firm proposed that the shareholders of HUL will receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their shareholding in HUL, subject to necessary approvals and procedures.

Angel One jumped 4.07% after its wholly owned subsidiary, Angel One Asset Management Company (AMC) received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to act as AMC for Angel One Mutual Fund.

Swiggy spurted 7.06% after a foreign broker initiated coverage on the counter with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 515. The brokerage highlighted that Swiggy is well-positioned for growth, currently trading at a 35% discount to Zomato.

Power Grid Corporation of India fell 1.42%. The company said it has been selected as the successful bidder for the transmission project to evacuate 3.5 GW of power from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zones (REZ).

Zomato added 2.52% after the companys board has approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 265.91 per share.

Further, the food delivery company informed that it has received communication regarding liquidation of Zomato Internet LLC (ZIL), a step down subsidiary of Zomato effective from 20 November 2024.

Vodafone Idea soared 9.18% after the Union Cabinet reportedly approved the waiver of bank guarantees (BGs) for spectrum purchased before 2022.

Acme Solar Holdings shed 0.54%. The companys consolidated net profit declined 60.4% to Rs 15.30 crore on 19.7% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 259.59 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals hit a lower circuit of 5%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Maxcure Nutravedics has entered into a collaboration agreement with Jagdale Industries for marketing of ready-to-drink nutritional beverages.

L&T Finance (LTF) shed 0.32%. The company announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Amazon Finance India to develop innovative credit solutions aimed at enhancing affordability for Amazon's eligible customers and merchants

The New India Assurance Company jumped 4.32% after the firm informed that it will receive a refund of Rs 1,945.08 crore including interest, from the Income Tax Department for assessment years 2013-14 to 2019-20.

Sagility India zoomed 9.98% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 235.64% to Rs 117.34 crore on 21.10% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,325 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Global Markets:

European and Asian stocks tumbled on Tuesday following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of proposed tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada.

Trump stated on his Truth Social platform that he plans to implement a 10% tariff on goods from China and a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada. He cited the need to address issues of illegal migration and drug trafficking across U.S. borders.

Key U.S. economic data is due this week, with the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes from its latest FOMC meeting on Tuesday and U.S. GDP data expected on Wednesday.

On Monday, U.S. stock benchmarks hit record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, the S&P 500 gained 0.3% to close at 5,987.40, and the NASDAQ Composite advanced 0.27% to 19,054.84. Markets were buoyed by the nomination of Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary, continued flows into cyclical sectors, and reports of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which drove oil prices lower.

Investors are also awaiting the PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, later this week. Trading volumes are expected to remain light due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

