Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11862.50% to Rs 9.57 crore

Net profit of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11862.50% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.570.081.67-250.000.160.150.150.060.150.06

