India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 22.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of India Pesticides rose 22.00% to Rs 31.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.92% to Rs 290.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 228.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.290.36228.7816.8014.6652.3638.0747.0033.6031.6125.91

