Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit rises 94.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries rose 94.74% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 111.42% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.745.0812.015.711.720.961.400.641.110.57

