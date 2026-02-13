Associate Sponsors

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit rises 94.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 111.42% to Rs 10.74 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries rose 94.74% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 111.42% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.745.08 111 OPM %12.015.71 -PBDT1.720.96 79 PBT1.400.64 119 NP1.110.57 95

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

