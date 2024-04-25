Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 699.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.62% to Rs 981.42 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT rose 699.46% to Rs 283.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 981.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 895.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.53% to Rs 964.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 505.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 3815.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3531.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

981.42895.323815.743531.8876.1472.4576.0075.22496.77424.131974.391790.19328.2877.111089.07661.77283.4135.45964.03505.96

