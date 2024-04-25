Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 699.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 699.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.62% to Rs 981.42 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT rose 699.46% to Rs 283.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 981.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 895.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.53% to Rs 964.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 505.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 3815.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3531.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales981.42895.32 10 3815.743531.88 8 OPM %76.1472.45 -76.0075.22 - PBDT496.77424.13 17 1974.391790.19 10 PBT328.2877.11 326 1089.07661.77 65 NP283.4135.45 699 964.03505.96 91

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

