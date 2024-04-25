5paisa Capital slips as PAT slumps 60% YoY in Q4 FY24

5paisa Capital slipped 6.69% to Rs 536.30 after the company reported 59.95% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.78 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 14.41 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations grew by 24.58% year on year (YoY) to Rs 112.86 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax in fourth quarter of FY24 slumped 60.39% to Rs 7.61 crore from Rs 19.21 crore recorded in corresponding quarter previous year.

For Q4 FY24, EBITDA tumbled 52.53% to Rs 10.3 crore as against 21.70 crore reported in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin dropped to 9% in Q4 FY24 from 24% in same quarter last year.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit increased by 24.95% to Rs 54.44 crore in FY24 over FY23. Revenue from operation rose 16.79% to Rs 394.57 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

Narayan Gangadhar, CEO, commented: In Q4 FY24, at an industry level, we saw an addition of more than 1.2 crore demat accounts taking the total demat accounts in the country to 15.13 crore. During the same period, we acquired 2.67 lakh customers, reflecting a 15% growth QoQ (96% growth YoY), and with this our total customer base reached 42.3 lakhs. We are also happy to report that we have posted our highest quarterly revenue since inception in Q4FY24 of Rs 112.9 crore, up 13% QoQ (up 24% YoY).

During the past quarter, our total average daily turnover grew to Rs 3.82 trillion (up 58% YoY), our average client funding book stood at Rs 358 crore, up 13% QoQ and the number of orders grew to 184 Mn (up 39% YoY). Our Q4FY24 profitability was impacted due to grant of ESOPs for acquiring and retaining top talent. We are in the growth phase of our business, and we continue to see a good momentum in our core metrics.

Meanwhile, the board approved issuance of secured or unsecured redeemable non‐convertible debentures, in one or more tranches on an annual basis through private placement basis, upto a limit of Rs 250 crore, subject to the approval of the members.

5Paisa Capital is engaged in stock broking and trading and so there were no activities in the nature of research and development involved in the business.

