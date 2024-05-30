Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Energy Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 10.99% to Rs 3.94 crore

Net Loss of Energy Development Company reported to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.85% to Rs 30.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.943.55 11 30.0137.44 -20 OPM %-25.38-21.13 -54.0566.21 - PBDT-2.07-0.99 -109 8.0615.60 -48 PBT-4.63-3.55 -30 -2.235.29 PL NP-5.14-6.39 20 -2.174.21 PL

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

