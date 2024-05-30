Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 19.43% in the March 2024 quarter

India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 19.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 1.36% to Rs 162.26 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation rose 19.43% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 162.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 160.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.46% to Rs 17.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 649.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 623.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales162.26160.08 1 649.70623.09 4 OPM %5.122.88 -6.58-1.20 - PBDT17.2415.06 14 55.6049.92 11 PBT8.737.70 13 22.1620.88 6 NP7.566.33 19 17.1815.84 8

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

