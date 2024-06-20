Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPFO adds 18.92 lakh members in April 2024

EPFO adds 18.92 lakh members in April 2024

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
EPFO has said it added 18.92 lakh members on a net basis in April 2024, highest ever since the first payroll data was published in April 2018. Around 8.87 lakh members enrolled for the first time with the EPFO in April. It noted that an increase of 31.29 percent has been registered in net member addition during the current month as compared to the previous month of March 2024. The year-on-year trends reveal a surge of 10 percent in net member additions compared to April 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

EPFO adds 15.48 lakh net members in February 2024

EPFO adds 15.62 lakh net members in December recording best performance in last three months

EPFO adds 16.02 lakh net members in January

EPFO adds 14.41 lakh net members in March

Sensex adds 403 pts; metal stocks lose sheen

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty ends above 23,550; Sensex gains 141 pts; VIX sides 2.68%

Property sector woes pull Chinese stock markets to two month low

MapmyIndia rallies after foreign broker's buy call

Jupiter Wagons gains after arm achieves milestones in battery technology for Indian Railways

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story