Jupiter Wagons gains after arm achieves milestones in battery technology for Indian Railways

Jupiter Wagons added 2.97% to Rs 695 after the company's subsidiary, Jupiter Electric Mobility, in partnership with Log9 Materials achieved key milestone in the development of Lithium-Ion Phosphate (LFP) battery technology for Indian Railways..

Jupiter Electric Mobility successfully completed Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) Certification for non-AC coaches powered by its 11.2 kWh LFP battery pack. This marks a significant achievement in the advancement of battery technology for Indian Railways.

Furthermore, JEM secured a contract from Siemens to supply 36 auxiliary batteries, each with a capacity of 72.8 kWh for 9 Vande Bharat Trainsets. This 72.8 kWh LFP battery pack has also received RDSO approval, further validating its performance and safety.

The 72.8 kWh LFP battery pack has been technically qualified by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for use in Vande Bharat Trainsets. This qualification by a major railway sector player like BHEL demonstrates the robustness and technical excellence of Jupiters battery solutions.

Vivek Lohia, MD, Jupiter Wagons, said, "These accomplishments underscore our steadfast dedication to innovation and excellence in railway technology. The RDSO certification, the confidence shown by Siemens, and the technical qualification by BHEL are clear indicators of the superior quality and dependability of our LFP battery solutions. Given the significant demand from Indian Railways and the shift from conventional energy sources towards sustainable and energy efficient solutions, we believe this business can emerge as a significant contributor to overall revenues over a medium to long-term horizon.

Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) is a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across Freight Wagons, Locomotives, Passenger Coaches (LHB), Braking Systems, Metro Coach, Commercial Vehicles, ISO Marine Containers, and products such as Couplers, Draft Gears, Bogies, and CMS Crossings. JWL has manufacturing facilities located in Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Indore, and Jabalpur.

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 104.22 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 40.78 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 56.38% YoY to Rs 1,112.93 crore in Q4 FY24.

