Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MapmyIndia rallies after foreign broker's buy call

MapmyIndia rallies after foreign broker's buy call

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of C E Info Systems (MapmyIndia) surged 20% to Rs 2401.90 after a foreign broker initiated coverage on the stock with a "Buy" rating and a target price of Rs 2,800 per share.

Following the upgrade, shares of MapmyIndia hit a record high of Rs 2,401.90 today.

The broker report highlighted MapmyIndia is well-poised to benefit from an early leadership position in fast-growth end-markets. The company enjoys a dominant market share, exceeding 80%, in auto OEM navigation software.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report forecast a robust 38% CAGR in revenue for MapmyIndia from FY24 to FY27, with a steady EBITDA margin ranging between 38% and 41%.

However, the report also acknowledged potential risks to MapmyIndia's future performance. These include potential margin dilution due to hardware-related costs, competition from open-source mapping solutions, and challenges related to M&A integration.

MapmyIndia provides digital map data, GPS navigation and location-based services, software and customizing its products to customers (combined) through royalty, annuity, subscription.

MapmyIndia's consolidated net profit jumped 35.40% to Rs 37.94 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 28.02 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 47.51% year on year (YoY) to Rs 106.90 crore in Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

C. E. Info Systems rallies as Q4 PAT climbs 35% to Rs 38 crore

PB Fintech's subsidiary gets approval from IRDAI to act as 'composite insurance broker'

IOCL rises after signing JV agreement with GPS Renewables for advancing biofuel adoption

PB Fintech jumps as unit gets IRDAI nod to sell reinsurance products

Uno Minda jumps after broker initiates coverage

Jupiter Wagons gains after arm achieves milestones in battery technology for Indian Railways

Uno Minda jumps after broker initiates coverage

PNB Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tilaknagar Industries' Mansion House Brandy emerges second-largest selling brand globally for 2023

Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story