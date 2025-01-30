Equinox India Developments achieves pre-sales bookings of Rs 619 cr for its premium residential project in Bengaluru

Equinox India Developments announced the remarkable success of Embassy Verde, its premium residential project within Embassy Springs, one of North Bengaluru's largest developments. Since its pre-launch 5 days ago, Embassy Verde has garnered an overwhelming response, securing pre-sales bookings worth Rs 619 crore and selling over 700 units with total saleable area of 0.7 million square feet. This asset forms part of the NAM Estates portfolio, now under Equinox India post-merger.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News