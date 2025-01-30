Ircon International JV wins EPC project of Rs 631 cr

Ircon International has been awarded an EPC contract worth Rs 631.20 crore in JV (AMRIL (74%) -IRCON (26%)) through Letter of Acceptance by Office of the Project Director, Externally Aided Projects (EAP), Public Works Department (PWD) Manipur. The company's share in the project is Rs 164.11 crore.

The contract involves construction of rigid pavement and lined drain of selected roads under Imphal East Division (ED - 2) - Package 3: Total Road Length - 122.209 km.

