Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ircon International JV wins EPC project of Rs 631 cr

Ircon International JV wins EPC project of Rs 631 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ircon International has been awarded an EPC contract worth Rs 631.20 crore in JV (AMRIL (74%) -IRCON (26%)) through Letter of Acceptance by Office of the Project Director, Externally Aided Projects (EAP), Public Works Department (PWD) Manipur. The company's share in the project is Rs 164.11 crore.

The contract involves construction of rigid pavement and lined drain of selected roads under Imphal East Division (ED - 2) - Package 3: Total Road Length - 122.209 km.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Western Carriers receives work order worth Rs 170 cr

L&T Q3 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 3,359 cr; order inflow exceeds 1 lakh crore

Dabur India gains as Q3 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 516 cr

INR under pressure as dollar firms on hawkish Fed

Benchmarks rise for 3rd day; Nifty closes near 23,250 mark

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story