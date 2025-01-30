Western Carriers receives work order worth Rs 170 cr

From Hindustan Zinc

Western Carriers (India) has received a work order worth Rs 170 crore from Hindustan Zinc for the Movement (Export and Domestic Movement) of Finished Goods (FG), zinc and lead ingots from its smelting complexes at Chanderiya Lead Zinc Smelter, Zinc Smelter Debari, Dariba Smelting Complex (Rajasthan) and Pantnagar Metal Plant (Uttarakhand) to Mundra, Pipavav and Mumbai ports and HZL's depots and customer sites across India.

