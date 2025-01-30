Saksoft completes acquisition of Zetechno Products and Services

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Saksoft has completed the acquisition of 100% stake in Zetechno Products and Services for a total cash consideration of Rs 3 crore.

Zetechno Products and Services (Zetechno) is a niche ServiceNow Premier Consulting and Implementation Partner based in Hyderabad offering the entire gamut of Implementation, Support & Maintenance,Upgrades and Custom Applications.

This acquisition will help elevate and strengthen Saksoft's Capability on the ServiceNow platform related services and in the areas of IT Service Management.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

