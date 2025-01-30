Saksoft completes acquisition of Zetechno Products and Services

Saksoft has completed the acquisition of 100% stake in Zetechno Products and Services for a total cash consideration of Rs 3 crore.

Zetechno Products and Services (Zetechno) is a niche ServiceNow Premier Consulting and Implementation Partner based in Hyderabad offering the entire gamut of Implementation, Support & Maintenance,Upgrades and Custom Applications.

This acquisition will help elevate and strengthen Saksoft's Capability on the ServiceNow platform related services and in the areas of IT Service Management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News