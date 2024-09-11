Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Estimated market potential for social enterprises in India estimated at US$ 8 billion

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The estimated market opportunity and potential for social enterprises in India is estimated to be US$ 8 billion ( 7 billion) by next year, according to Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Highlighting the increased investor interest in Indias social enterprises at an event today, the Minister noted the increase in average deal size for social impact investments grew from US$ 7.6 million ( 6.7 million) to US$ 17.6 million ( 15.4 million) between 2010 and 2016.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

