Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shoppers Stop Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shoppers Stop Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prism Johnson Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Century Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2024.

Prism Johnson Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Century Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shoppers Stop Ltd spiked 12.91% to Rs 921 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 33533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3324 shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd soared 9.73% to Rs 229. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd surged 9.45% to Rs 508.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36971 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd rose 6.64% to Rs 23.14. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd gained 6.20% to Rs 2636.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22294 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Fiscal deficit to jobs: Economic issues new J&K govt has to tackle

Govt proposes to give brokers more freedom to invest surplus cash

LIVE: Making 'anti-India' comments has become a habit for Rahul Gandhi, alleges HM Amit Shah

Man smashing Vande Bharat window sparks outrage, but what's the truth?

Strike at Kenya's airport causing flight delays as Adani deal suspended

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story