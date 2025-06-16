Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/INR futures hit 101 mark, Euro holds near 1.1650 against US dollar

EUR/INR futures hit 101 mark, Euro holds near 1.1650 against US dollar

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Euro has stayed largely supported against the US dollar after eased in last session amid downbeat economic cues. EUR/USD pair is hovering near a 44-month high and currently quotes at 1.1649, up 0.31% on the day. The US dollar slipped under 98 mark, failing to sustain gains despite tense geopolitical scenario. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 99.75, up 0.66% on the day after testing 101 mark amid a wild upmove in early hours.

Meanwhile, Eurozone industrial production declined for the first time in four months in April as the positive momentum from frontloading of orders from the US faded, official data revealed Friday. Industrial output registered a monthly fall of 2.4% in April, following March's 2.4% increase. On a yearly basis, industrial output growth slowed sharply to 0.8% from 3.7% in March.

Eurozone trade surplus also declined to a three-month low in April as demand from the US softened following tariff hikes, official data revealed on Friday. The trade surplus declined to EUR 9.9 billion in April from EUR 37.3 billion in March, Eurostat reported. In the same period last year, the surplus totaled EUR 13.6 billion.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

