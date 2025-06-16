EUR/INR futures hit 101 mark, Euro holds near 1.1650 against US dollar

Euro has stayed largely supported against the US dollar after eased in last session amid downbeat economic cues. EUR/USD pair is hovering near a 44-month high and currently quotes at 1.1649, up 0.31% on the day. The US dollar slipped under 98 mark, failing to sustain gains despite tense geopolitical scenario. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 99.75, up 0.66% on the day after testing 101 mark amid a wild upmove in early hours.

Meanwhile, Eurozone industrial production declined for the first time in four months in April as the positive momentum from frontloading of orders from the US faded, official data revealed Friday. Industrial output registered a monthly fall of 2.4% in April, following March's 2.4% increase. On a yearly basis, industrial output growth slowed sharply to 0.8% from 3.7% in March.