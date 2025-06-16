Yen extends slide ahead of BOJ decision

The Japanese yen slipped past 144.1 per dollar on Monday, marking its second day of losses as the dollar gained strength on safe-haven demand. Heightened geopolitical unrest fueled this move, with Israel and Iran ramping up attacks on each others critical energy assets over the weekend, pushing oil prices even higher. The surge in oil added to global market nerves and reinforced demand for the greenback. Traders now await the Bank of Japans policy decision this week, with rates expected to stay steady. Rising oil costs may test Japans inflation outlook.

