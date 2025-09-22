EUR/USD slides to one-week low on sustained selling pressure

Euro is easing today, adding to recent spate of weakness. EUR/USD pair fell for fourth consecutive session, trading around 1.1790 right now, down 0.10% on the day. Euro is currently at a one-week low. Meanwhile, annual inflation in the Eurozone was 2% this August, Eurostat announced last week, updating its earlier estimate of 2.1%. The European Central Bank might not have completed a series of rate cuts that began in June 2024, Vice President Luis de Guindos noted last week, according to media reports, exerting pressure on the single currency after it failed to sustain around 1.2000 mark against the US dollar. EUR/USD is still around 15% up in 2025. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are down 0.20% at 103.50.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News