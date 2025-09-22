Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD slides to one-week low on sustained selling pressure

EUR/USD slides to one-week low on sustained selling pressure

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Euro is easing today, adding to recent spate of weakness. EUR/USD pair fell for fourth consecutive session, trading around 1.1790 right now, down 0.10% on the day. Euro is currently at a one-week low. Meanwhile, annual inflation in the Eurozone was 2% this August, Eurostat announced last week, updating its earlier estimate of 2.1%. The European Central Bank might not have completed a series of rate cuts that began in June 2024, Vice President Luis de Guindos noted last week, according to media reports, exerting pressure on the single currency after it failed to sustain around 1.2000 mark against the US dollar. EUR/USD is still around 15% up in 2025. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are down 0.20% at 103.50.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

