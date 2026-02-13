Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit declines 48.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.60% to Rs 28.38 croreNet profit of Euro India Fresh Foods declined 48.57% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 40.60% to Rs 28.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales28.3847.78 -41 OPM %10.297.95 -PBDT1.802.80 -36 PBT0.902.10 -57 NP0.901.75 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content