Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit declines 48.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit declines 48.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 40.60% to Rs 28.38 crore

Net profit of Euro India Fresh Foods declined 48.57% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 40.60% to Rs 28.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales28.3847.78 -41 OPM %10.297.95 -PBDT1.802.80 -36 PBT0.902.10 -57 NP0.901.75 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vishal Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 77.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Olympic Cards reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 7.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Colorchips New Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story