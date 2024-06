Euro is witnessing muted trades today as markets are keeping a close watch on the monetary policy action in the region. EUR/USD pair had eased from a five week high earlier this week and currently trades flat at 1.0878. Central banking action is taking the centre stage now as European Central Bank will likely cut borrowing costs for the first time since September 2019. The Bank of Canada cut rates for first time in four years yesterday.

