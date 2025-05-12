Eveready Inds gains after Q4 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Eveready Industries India added 2.44% to Rs 311.10 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.4% to Rs 10.42 crore on 6.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 299.04 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The company reported a growth in revenue due to robust performance in Batteries, whereas the Lighting business continues to encounter industry-wide value erosion, although key segments delivered underlying volume growth.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 37% to Rs 12.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 8.87 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Operating EBITDA increased 0.8% to Rs 25.7 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 25.5 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced to 8.6% in Q4 FY25 as against 9.1% in Q4 FY24.

Despite high raw material costs (primarily zinc) and adverse foreign exchange movements creating a challenging environment, the company delivered strong EBITDA performance. Better hedging strategy, favourable mix management and implementation of operational efficiencies drove this performance.

Total Batteries sales in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 203.7 crore, growing at 8.3%, consolidating the recovery momentum. Alkaline continued its strong volume traction, delivering 46.3% sales growth in Q4 FY25 and further expanding the market share to cross 14% mark, while continuing to hold overall market share in batteries. A focused pursuit of investments in brand and distribution is expected to foster further expansion.

The company said that execution of greenfield alkaline battery facility at Jammu is on track and is expected to be commercialized by H2 FY26.

Revenue from flashlight fell 6.5% to Rs 28 crore in Q4 FY25, while lighting sales stood at Rs 68.7 crore in Q4 FY25, up 2.1%, faced with persistent market-wide price erosion in lighting. The company is strategically prioritizing volume growth in key segments led by alternate channels, encompassing institutional as well electrical outlets. Alongside a broader product range, the company is expanding its retail network by adding new distributors to drive higher reach and presence.

The company said that demonstrating an ongoing focus on brand building, advertising and promotion (A&P) expenses amounted to 11.8% of revenues in Q4 FY25.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 23.49% to Rs 82.44 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 66.76 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose 2.3% to Rs 1,344.52 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 1,314.28 crore in FY24.

Suvamoy Saha, managing director at Eveready Industries India, said, FY2025 has been a year of significant progress for Eveready as we completed the planned transformation of our route-to-market, creating a more responsive and efficient operation well-suited to the evolving landscape. Despite a dynamic operating environment with modest improvements in consumer spending, we have maintained a strong performance with keen focus on profitability.

We end the fiscal year 2025 achieving a revenue growth of 2.3% and a PAT growth of 23.5%. Despite a subdued demand environment and inflationary pressures, we have sustained operating margins while maintaining competitiveness.

Across our core business segments, we achieved enhanced market share in batteries and flashlights, demonstrating positive momentum. Our brand rejuvenation efforts, including a refreshed tagline and the re-launch of our performance-oriented alkaline range, are resonating with consumers, supported by a strategic increase in advertising and promotion spending. We continue expanding our distribution network driven by our channel partnership while strengthening our portfolio offerings.

The construction of our greenfield alkaline battery plant in Jammu is progressing as planned and will be uniquely positioning us as the only domestic manufacturer, bolstering our long-term competitiveness. While the lighting segment continues to navigate market-wide price erosion, we remain optimistic that this is only a temporary phenomenon.

Looking ahead to FY2026, our priorities are clear: delivering profitable growth across our segments, ensuring the timely execution of our Jammu plant, and further solidifying our market leadership.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of Rs 5 each for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 90th annual general meeting (AGM).

Further, the companys board approved the appointment of Anirban Banerjee currently serving as senior vice president & SBU Head (Batteries, Flashlights & Lighting) as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 10th May 2025.

Eveready Industries India is one of the leading battery and lighting products manufacturers offering its products to various consumer segments.

