HCL Technologies signs European Commission's AI Pact

To reiterate its commitment to responsible AI practices

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has signed the European Commission's AI Pact, reinforcing its commitment to the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies internally and with clients.

The AI Pact, a voluntary framework launched by the European Commission, encourages organizations to take proactive steps towards ethical AI ahead of the full implementation of the EU's AI Act, the first comprehensive legal framework for AI. The pact mandates signatory organizations to take proactive steps to align with the Act's emphasis on safety, transparency and human oversight.

"As AI continues to reshape industries and societies, it's important that this technology is leveraged responsibly. By signing this pact, we're reinforcing our commitment to trustworthy development, deployment and use of AI systems and technologies, thus ensuring that they truly benefit society while minimizing risks and promoting transparency," said Heather Domin, Vice President, Responsible AI and Governance at HCLTech.

