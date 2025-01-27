Exicom Tele-Systems partners with ChargeZone

To deploy 500+ high-power EV charging stations

Exicom Tele-Systems has joined hands with ChargeZone, India's fastest growing integrated emobility company to develop and deploy 500+ future-ready, high-power EV Charging Stations including those integrated with renewable energy.

India's push towards clean energy and the increased adoption of electric vehicles make it crucial to develop and deploy scalable and sustainable charging solutions. This collaboration aligns with the government's intent of building robust EV infrastructure to accelerate the transition to emission-free mobility in the country.

As a part of this collaboration Exicom will develop & supply ultra high-power Charging solutions to be deployed by ChargeZone at its upcoming hubs and public charging locations. Leveraging its design-led manufacturing capability and homegrown software stack for remote management of EV chargers, Exicom will develop solutions that boost the reliability of high-power charging, helping ChargeZone minimize range anxiety for its customers.

The companies also outlined building 'greener' EV stations as one of their top priorities and shared their plans to develop and deploy renewable energy supported EV charging stations. Exicom's flagship solution in this space - Harmony Boost will form a key cornerstone of this partnership. This BESS integrated charging solution will not only ensure faster and more reliable charging but also help in optimizing energy use and reducing peak grid loads by storing excess energy for later use.

Aligned with Chargezone's ethos of user experience and sustainability, this partnership will accelerate the rollout of sustainable, energy-efficient charging stations across major cities and highways in India, ensuring that EV owners have convenient, reliable access to charging facilities, while also making a significant contribution toward the country's renewable energy goals.

