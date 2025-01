Petronet LNG consolidated net profit declines 25.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.09% to Rs 12226.86 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG declined 25.66% to Rs 901.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1212.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.09% to Rs 12226.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14747.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.12226.8614747.2110.2011.561378.171792.321168.571596.84901.701212.98

