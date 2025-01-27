Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.73%, NIFTY Crashes 1.14%

Nifty Media index closed down 4.73% at 1565.65 today. The index has slipped 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd dropped 7.61%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 6.68% and Tips Music Ltd fell 6.66%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 27.00% over last one year compared to the 6.92% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 3.36% and Nifty Metal index is down 2.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.14% to close at 22829.15 while the SENSEX has slid 1.08% to close at 75366.17 today.

