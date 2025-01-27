Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

Optiemus Electronics announced a strategic partnership with TP-Link, a leading global electronics brand, to manufacture its world-class networking devices and smart home products in India. This collaboration reinforces TP-Link's commitment towards the 'Make in India' vision and bolsters India's resolve to become the global hub for telecom and electronics manufacturing.

Under the partnership, OEL will be manufacturing a range of key telecom and IoT products like GPON (ONT), cameras (Security and Surveillance), Home Wi-Fi routers, Enterprise Routers, Modems/ Gateways, SOHO Switches, and other network expansion devices. These products will be manufactured in OEL's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility having a capacity to produce up to 6 million devices per year.

This collaboration will also pave the way forward to develop and manufacture electronic products for export markets. OEL has been already investing in the development of a strong local ecosystem.

OEL will continue to focus on developing a local supply chain to provide power adapter, mechanical parts, and more for TP-Link. This will reduce import dependencies, and provide better control on supply.

This strategic partnership will contribute significantly in India's step towards becoming an information technology (IT) manufacturing hub. Together this partnership will create more employment opportunities in the country.

The production of Made-in-India TP-Link products will commence from February 2025 and finished products will be available for domestic market by March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News