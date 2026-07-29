Expleo Solutions Ltd Surges 15.34%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 2.07%

Expleo Solutions Ltd has added 15.57% over last one month compared to 13.08% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.91% rise in the SENSEX

Expleo Solutions Ltd gained 15.34% today to trade at Rs 931.95. The BSE Information Technology index is up 2.07% to quote at 29821.68. The index is up 13.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tanla Platforms Ltd increased 4.48% and Infosys Ltd added 3.75% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 14.61 % over last one year compared to the 4.81% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Expleo Solutions Ltd has added 15.57% over last one month compared to 13.08% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.91% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10693 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1631 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1299.95 on 29 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 644.1 on 30 Mar 2026.