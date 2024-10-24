Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FCTG selects RateGain's advanced pricing intelligence solution

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies announced that Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), a global leader in leisure and corporate travel across 25+ countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, and Asia, has enhanced its competitive edge by adopting AirGain's advanced price intelligence solution. With the introduction of AirGain's Power Compare feature, FCTG can now efficiently compare airfares across OTAs, gaining actionable insights to boost profitability and strengthen market positioning.

With AirGain's new Power Compare feature, FCTG efficiently compares airfares across OTAs, gaining insights to boost profitability. The AI-driven technology has improved decision-making and increased revenue, with 99.6% data sufficiency and 100% issue resolution through dedicated support. A new Gen-AI powered dashboard promises further innovation.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

