FCTG selects RateGain's advanced pricing intelligence solution

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), a global leader in leisure and corporate travel across 25+ countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, and Asia, has enhanced its competitive edge by adopting AirGain's advanced price intelligence solution. With the introduction of AirGain's Power Compare feature, FCTG can now efficiently compare airfares across OTAs, gaining actionable insights to boost profitability and strengthen market positioning.

