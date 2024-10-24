Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 84.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 57.95 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 84.33% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 57.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.57.9555.3014.2010.5213.578.7212.176.818.944.85

