Piramal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 2241.75 crore

Net profit of Piramal Pharma rose 350.00% to Rs 22.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 2241.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1911.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2241.751911.38 17 OPM %15.2413.90 -PBDT312.34224.07 39 PBT120.1239.56 204 NP22.595.02 350

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

