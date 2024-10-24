Piramal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 2241.75 crore

Net profit of Piramal Pharma rose 350.00% to Rs 22.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 2241.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1911.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2241.751911.3815.2413.90312.34224.07120.1239.5622.595.02

