Udaipur Cement Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.33 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net loss of Udaipur Cement Works reported to Rs 18.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 294.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 269.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.294.11269.349.3514.160.4726.63-25.1417.03-18.3312.15

