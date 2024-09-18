Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finance Minister urges railway officials to meet the allocated Capex target in stipulated timeframe

Finance Minister urges railway officials to meet the allocated Capex target in stipulated timeframe

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a review meeting today on the Budgeted Capital Expenditure (Capex) of the Ministry of Railways (MoR) in New Delhi, yesterday. Underlining the focus of the Government on providing ease of living for citizens, Sitharaman urged the officials of the Ministry of Railways to focus on capacity augmentation, safety and commuter convenience, including doubling and electrification of existing railway tracks and also laying of new railway lines across the country as per the capex outlay provisioned in the Union Budget. The MoR officials informed Smt. Sitharaman that 434 railway projects have been identified under three Economic Corridors totalling 40,900 km with a total investment plan of Rs.11.16 lakh crore. The Union Finance Minister further told the officials to expedite the implementation of Kavach system (Indias indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system) in a phased manner and meet the allocated Capex target in the stipulated timeframe.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India should not be seen as 3rd or 4th-largest GHG emitter: Bhupender Yadav

Weather forecast today: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning in parts of India

Boeing, striking union set to resume contract talks on Wednesday

India 'big abuser' of US trade ties, says Trump ahead of meeting PM Modi

Pagers that exploded in Lebanon, Syria were made in Budapest: Taiwan firm

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story