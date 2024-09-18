TCS signs two-year partnership with GADC

To standardize and digitize the IT operations for 760+ McDonald's restaurants in the Philippines

Tata Consultancy Services has signed a two-year partnership with George Yaled Golden Arches Development Corporation (GADC), the master franchise holder of McDonald's in the Philippines. This partnership, which is TCS' first with the fast-food chain in the APAC region, aims to standardize and digitize the IT operations for 760+ McDonald's restaurants in the Philippines.

TCS will implement an advanced upgrade of McDonald's current systems in the Philippines to the cloud (SAP S/4HANA on RISE). By harnessing its deep industry expertise and contextual knowledge in SAP-led business systems transformation, TCS will upgrade the IT infrastructure of GADC, resulting in better insights, improved decision-making, and optimized operational performance.