Alok Industries appoints Biji Chacko as chief operating officer

Alok Industries announced that its Nomination and Remuneration Committee has appointed Biji Chacko as chief operating officer (COO) of the company with immediate effect. Chacko holds an MBA in Marketing from Sikkim Manipal University and B.Sc. (Tech) in Textile Chemistry from UDCT, Mumbai University. He also completed B.Sc. in Chemistry from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam. He has 27 years of experience in textile Industry, strategic planning, business development, production operations and cost optimization. In his previous assignment, he worked as CEO in Indo-Rama Synthetics TBK, Indonesia. He has also worked with Ashima Dyecot, Mafatlal Fine Spinning & Weaving Company in the past.

Alok Industries is an integrated textile manufacturer with operations in both cotton & polyester value chain. The company is primarily engaged in the business of textile manufacturing including mending and packing activities. It has global retailers, brands, reputed garment manufacturer and traders.

The textile producers consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 206.87 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 226.14 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations dropped 28.88% to Rs 1,006.30 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,414.91 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The scrip rose 0.58% to Rs 25.85 on the BSE.

