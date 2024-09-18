S.M. Gold Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gautam Gems Ltd, Menon Bearings Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd and MRC Agrotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2024. Gautam Gems Ltd, Menon Bearings Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd and MRC Agrotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp S.M. Gold Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 31.18 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gautam Gems Ltd soared 15.96% to Rs 9.01. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Menon Bearings Ltd surged 14.84% to Rs 138.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6017 shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd rose 12.93% to Rs 20.18. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38907 shares in the past one month.

MRC Agrotech Ltd advanced 12.77% to Rs 17.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80939 shares in the past one month.

