Financials shares slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index falling 144.22 points or 1.35% at 10507.1 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, IFCI Ltd (down 6.09%), TruCap Finance Ltd (down 4.62%),SG Finserve Ltd (down 4.45%),Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (down 4.25%),Jio Financial Services Ltd (down 4.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SMC Global Securities Ltd (down 3.78%), Oswal Green Tech Ltd (down 3.53%), Centrum Capital Ltd (down 3.48%), Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (down 3.46%), and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 3.29%).

On the other hand, Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 12.15%), CSB Bank Ltd (up 4.92%), and Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd (up 4.71%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 632.3 or 0.85% at 73612.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 193.75 points or 0.86% at 22325.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 446.17 points or 0.97% at 45425.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 153.82 points or 1.11% at 13729.46.

On BSE,905 shares were trading in green, 2963 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

