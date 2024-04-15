Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Financials shares slide

Financials shares slide

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index falling 144.22 points or 1.35% at 10507.1 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, IFCI Ltd (down 6.09%), TruCap Finance Ltd (down 4.62%),SG Finserve Ltd (down 4.45%),Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (down 4.25%),Jio Financial Services Ltd (down 4.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were SMC Global Securities Ltd (down 3.78%), Oswal Green Tech Ltd (down 3.53%), Centrum Capital Ltd (down 3.48%), Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (down 3.46%), and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 3.29%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 12.15%), CSB Bank Ltd (up 4.92%), and Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd (up 4.71%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 632.3 or 0.85% at 73612.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 193.75 points or 0.86% at 22325.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 446.17 points or 0.97% at 45425.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 153.82 points or 1.11% at 13729.46.

On BSE,905 shares were trading in green, 2963 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

IFCI gains as board OKs Rs 500-cr preferential allotment

IFCI Venture Capital Funds standalone net profit declines 44.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Financials stocks edge higher

Benchmarks turn rangebound, PSU bank shares advance

Nifty slips below 21,800 level; metal shares under pressure

Ambuja Cements to acquire 1.5 MTPA grinding unit at Tuticorin for Rs 413.75 crore

Growth momentum in Indian economy expected to persist, farm sector seen challenges

India's Wholesale Inflation Reaches 3-Month High At 0.53% In March

Speculative Net Long Positions In Euro Rise

Indices trade with limited losses; VIX suprts 4.70%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story