First phase of Lok Sabha elections commences across multiple states and union territories

- Prominent Contestants: Notable political figures such as Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, and Gaurav Gogoi are among the many candidates from parties like BJP and Congress vying for victory.
- Total Candidates: A substantial total of 1,625 candidates are competing in this phase to secure their place in the Lok Sabha.
- Voter Statistics: Over 16.63 crore voters, including a significant number of first-time voters, are expected to exercise their democratic right in this phase. Female voters outnumber male voters, reflecting a significant trend.
- Polling Facilities: The Election Commission has ensured essential facilities such as water, shelters, and ramps, to facilitate a smooth voting experience for all voters, with measures implemented for voters with disabilities and the elderly.
- Security Measures: Strict security measures have been put in place, including the deployment of armed forces, micro-observers, and surveillance teams to maintain order and prevent any malpractice.
