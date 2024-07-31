Fiscal deficit at 8.1% of FY25 target

The Monthly Accounts of the Government of India upto the month of June 2024 have been published by the Ministry of Finance today. The Government of India has received Rs 8,34,197 crore (27.1% of corresponding BE 2024-25 of Total Receipts) upto June, 2024 comprising Rs 5,49,633 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 2,80,044 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 4,520 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts, on account of Recovery of Loans. Rs 2,79,502 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs 42,942 crore higher than the previous year. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 9,69,909 crore (20.4% of corresponding BE 2024-25), out of which Rs 7,88,858 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 1,81,051 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 2,64,052 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 90,174 crore is on account of Major Subsidies. The fiscal deficit is Rs 1.36 lakh crore of the total limit set at Rs 16.85 lakh crore for FY25 - around 8.1%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News