Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 6.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.21% to Rs 31143.01 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 6.19% to Rs 4727.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4452.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.21% to Rs 31143.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28002.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.31143.0128002.5465.0760.576339.536217.496339.536217.494727.814452.10

