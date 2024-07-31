Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 6.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 6.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 11.21% to Rs 31143.01 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 6.19% to Rs 4727.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4452.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.21% to Rs 31143.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28002.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income31143.0128002.54 11 OPM %65.0760.57 -PBDT6339.536217.49 2 PBT6339.536217.49 2 NP4727.814452.10 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Lovlina advances to quarterfinals; Deepika in round of 16

TS EAMCET 2024: Counselling Phase 2 seat allotment result declared today

Mankind Pharma Q1 results: Profit up 9.9% at Rs 543 cr; revenue rises 12%

TVS Supply Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 7.5 cr on strong topline growth

Budget with BS LIVE: Not necessarily true that removal of indexation causes loss, says TV Somanathan

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story