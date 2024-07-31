Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets rally after BoJ hikes interest rate

Japanese markets rally after BoJ hikes interest rate

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks climbed on Wednesday while the yen turned volatile after the Bank of lifted short-term policy rates and announced plans to reduce monthly bond buying in a hawkish pivot.

Meanwhile, weak manufacturing data from China added to bets that Beijing will deploy more stimulus measures in the world's second largest economy.

Japanese markets rallied after the country's central bank hiked its key interest rate to 0.25 percent in a surprise move and laid out a detailed plan to pare monthly bond buying in stages.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Nikkei average jumped 1.49 percent to 39,101.82 while the broader Topix index settled 1.45 percent higher at 2,794.26.

In economic releases, Japanese retail sales rose 3.7 percent in June from a year earlier, while factory output dropped in the month, separate set of data showed today.

Industrial output in Japan dropped a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Adani Group planning investment in two airports in Vietnam: Report

Adani Power Q1 results: Net profit down 55% due to higher expenses

Bina Modi to recommend Samir's appointment to Godfrey Phillips Board: Court

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Sindhu, Lakshya into knockouts; Lovlina's match starts

J&K govt grants land proprietary rights to West Pakistan refugees

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story