Fischer Medical gains as arm gets license from CDSCO to make MRI machines

Fischer Medical Ventures advanced 2.25% to Rs 719 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Time Medical International Ventures (India) received license from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to manufacture MRI systems.

Time Medical International Ventures (India) has become the first Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) manufacturer in India to receive the official license to manufacture for sale or distribution of Magnetic Resonance Diagnostic Devices (MRDD) from the CDSCO.

With this new license, Time Medical will manufacture and distribute the following MRI systems, some of which are FDA and CE approved as well, ensuring compliance with global safety, quality, and regulatory standards: EMMA - 1.5T MRI Scanner, PICA - 0.35T MRI Scanner, MICA - 1.5T MRI Scanner and QUIN - 1.5T MRI Scanner.

The EMMA, MICA, and QUIN MRI systems are 1.5T MRI scanners, offering exceptional imaging resolution and precision for a wide range of clinical applications, while the PICA model is a 0.35T MRI scanner, tailored for specific diagnostic needs. These models are available for distribution across India, helping to address the growing demand for reliable and advanced medical imaging solutions.

"We are thrilled to be the first Make in India company to receive the CDSCO license for the manufacturing and distribution of MRI systems. This achievement demonstrates the strength and potential of India's medical device manufacturing sector. With our EMMA, PICA, MICA, and QUIN MRI systems, we are committed to providing hospitals and diagnostic centers with cutting-edge, affordable diagnostic imaging solutions, said the Management Team of Fischer Medical Ventures.

Fischer Medical Ventures has changed the nature of Business from Manufacturing of Chemicals to Trading and Manufacturing of Medical equipment including MRI machines consequent to share subscription agreement.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales surged 291.9% YoY to Rs 39.66 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

