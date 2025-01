Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.28% to Rs 73.80 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery rose 54.55% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 46.28% to Rs 73.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 50.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.73.8050.4510.4710.076.804.506.524.264.933.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News