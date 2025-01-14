FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 208.2 points or 1.02% at 20243.64 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, United Spirits Ltd (down 4.84%), GRM Overseas Ltd (down 4.14%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 3.02%),CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 1.95%),Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 1.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.78%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 1.74%), Varun Beverages Ltd (down 1.61%), Gopal Snacks Ltd (down 1.5%), and Emami Ltd (down 1.27%).

On the other hand, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (up 6.49%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 4.32%), and Mukka Proteins Ltd (up 4.2%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 517.53 or 1.02% at 51059.43.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 219.65 points or 1.5% at 14851.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.8 points or 0.31% at 23156.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 178.12 points or 0.23% at 76508.13.

On BSE,2685 shares were trading in green, 1200 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

