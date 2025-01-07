FM Nirmala Sitharaman concludes month-long stakeholder consultations for FY'26 Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday concluded month-long consultations with various stakeholders, including representatives of the industry and social sectors, as part of the budget preparation exercise. The consultations started on December 6, 2024, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. "In the course of the in-person consultations, more than 100 invitees across 9 stakeholder groups, including experts and representatives from farmer associations & agriculture economists; trade unions; education & health sector; MSME; trade & services; industry; economists; financial sector & capital markets; as well as, infrastructure, energy and urban sector, participated in the meetings," it said.

