M&M production climbs 20% YoY in December

Mahindra & Mahindra said that its total production rose 19.93% to 53,361 units in the month of December 2024 as compared with 44,495 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 66,676 units in December 2024, registering a growth of 14.23% on YoY basis.

Exports for the period under review surged by 69.98% YoY to 3,092 units.

The Mahindra Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 35.05% to Rs 3,170.72 crore on a 10.13% rise in income from operations to Rs 37,923.74 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.58% to currently trade at Rs 3,123.05 on the BSE.

