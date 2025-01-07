L&T bags 'large' order for Power Transmission & Distribution biz

The EPC major announced that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business has bagged large orders in India and the Middle East.

As per Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) classification, the value of the large contract lies between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The company won an order to implement an advanced distribution management system in West Bengal. This technology makes power distribution smarter by combining outage management system and distribution management system functionalities. Through real-time monitoring and control of medium and low-voltage networks, the reliability of the network will be enhanced with quick isolation of faults and faster restoration.

Futher the firm received an order for a key 380kV substation in Saudi Arabia, which will facilitate evacuation of solar generation. Then, at a major city project in Kuwait, PT&D has won a 400kV substation order.

Lastly, in Dubai, PT&D has secured orders for establishing a set of EHV substations which includes a 400/132kV substation.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customerfocused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The company reported a 5.36% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,395.29 crore in Q2 FY25 on a 20.64% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 61,554.58 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.40% to currently trade at Rs 3,617.35 on the BSE.

