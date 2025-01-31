FM Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in Parliament today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Economic Survey 2024-25 on 31st January 2025, Friday, providing an official assessment of the performance of the economy in the ongoing financial year, and list out the challenges being faced by the nation. The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament ahead of the Union Budget, also provides the roadmap for reforms and growth. The Economic Survey is prepared by the economic division of the department of economic affairs under the guidance of the chief economic advisor (CEA). India's current CEA is V Anantha Nageswaran.

