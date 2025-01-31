Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power shares gain

Power shares gain

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 94.1 points or 1.47% at 6483.92 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.96%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.92%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.7%),ABB India Ltd (up 2.59%),Siemens Ltd (up 2.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.93%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.77%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.63%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.06%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1%).

On the other hand, NTPC Ltd (down 0.53%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 411.6 or 0.84% at 49470.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 128.78 points or 0.88% at 14799.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 99.95 points or 0.43% at 23349.45.

Also Read

Senate showdown: Key takeaways from Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel's hearings

Budget session: Modi govt to table Bill for stricter immigration control

Concor shares slip 6% after posting Q3 results; revenue slips marginally

Apple Intelligence will launch in India this April, initially in English

Union Budget session LIVE news: Innovation, inclusion to drive India's economic growth, says PM Modi

The BSE Sensex index was up 281.56 points or 0.37% at 77041.37.

On BSE,2149 shares were trading in green, 914 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Industrials shares gain

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

Stocks Rise as Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Gain; IBM Soars, Microsoft Slumps

Nazara Tech's subsidiary NODWIN to acquire esports event organizer StarLadder

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story